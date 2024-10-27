iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Decreased by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.77. 1,276,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,201. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $386.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

