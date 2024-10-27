iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWD opened at $189.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.22.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

