iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.04 and a 200 day moving average of $209.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

