iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Amarillo National Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,618,000 after acquiring an additional 98,154 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,908,000 after acquiring an additional 76,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,853,000 after acquiring an additional 84,394 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

