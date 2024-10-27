iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Reduced by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $131.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $134.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

