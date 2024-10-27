iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,462,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth $5,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 147.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $142.07 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $99.37 and a 52-week high of $143.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

