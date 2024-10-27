iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,413,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $229.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.13. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

