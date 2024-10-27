iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Cut by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $72,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 66,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $98.41.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

