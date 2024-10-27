iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Cut by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,423. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

