iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Update

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 2,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,595. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Total Return Active ETF stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Total Return Active ETF ( NASDAQ:BRTR Free Report ) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. iShares Total Return Active ETF comprises about 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.20% of iShares Total Return Active ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

