iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Update

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares Total Return Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 2,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,595. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.
iShares Total Return Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
