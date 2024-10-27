J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.56. 3,090,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $98.41.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

