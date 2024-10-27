J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,833. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

