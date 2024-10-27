J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $9.06 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after acquiring an additional 80,048 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. 1,692,244 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

