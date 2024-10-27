J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 48,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EFA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,288,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,185. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

