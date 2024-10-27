J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 356 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,787.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 260,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 257,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 114,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IYG traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.