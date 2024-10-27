Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 36.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

J opened at $140.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $144.56.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.