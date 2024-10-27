Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 321.7% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 14,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

