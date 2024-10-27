Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 321.7% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 14,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.08.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Exchange Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.