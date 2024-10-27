Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and traded as high as $18.81. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.35 million during the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

