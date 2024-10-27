JasmyCoin (JASMY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.85 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $860.52 million and $19.85 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,499.81 or 0.99911687 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,427.53 or 0.99804702 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,394,999,677 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

