Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after buying an additional 990,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,658,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.