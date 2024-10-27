JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $174.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.92.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.70 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.