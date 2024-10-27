JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $59.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

