Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

