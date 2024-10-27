Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,195.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $895.88 and a 1 year high of $1,221.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,150.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,081.98. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.