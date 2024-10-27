Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

