Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.63 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

