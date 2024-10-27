Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 340 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $512.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $540.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

