Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KDP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.58 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,146,000 after acquiring an additional 730,297 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after purchasing an additional 609,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.