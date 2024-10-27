Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 1,826.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KSPHF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
