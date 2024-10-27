Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 1,826.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KSPHF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. The company offers Kalogra tablets, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; Tabuneos capsules for the treatment of microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatous polyangiitis; Minirin Melt OD tablets; Malizeb tablets; Tavaris tablets for the treatment of chronic idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura; Beova tablets for the treatment of overactive bladder treatment; and Darbepoetin Alfa BS injection JCR for the treatment of renal anemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.