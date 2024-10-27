Knowles (NYSE:KN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26-0.30 EPS.

Knowles Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 661,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $217,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,051.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $193,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $217,490.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,051.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,748 shares of company stock valued at $530,948. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Further Reading

