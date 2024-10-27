Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on December 19th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.
Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.4 %
KTB stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $84.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
