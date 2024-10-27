Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on December 19th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

KTB stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $84.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

