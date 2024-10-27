Kooman & Associates Has $13.82 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 5.1% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kooman & Associates owned about 0.24% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.20 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

