L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 2.3% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $18,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,207,000 after buying an additional 124,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,750,000 after purchasing an additional 107,086 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,162. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.