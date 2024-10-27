L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,642 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,780,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after buying an additional 241,195 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $42,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD traded up $17.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.07. 3,516,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,026. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

