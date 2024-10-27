L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 725,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

