L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $12.95-13.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.950-13.150 EPS.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $252.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.08 and its 200-day moving average is $227.34. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $169.55 and a 1 year high of $258.89.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.
