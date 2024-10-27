L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.95-13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.1-21.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.950-13.150 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $252.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $169.55 and a 52-week high of $258.89. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

