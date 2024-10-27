La Rosa (LRHC) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare La Rosa to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares La Rosa and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $50.37 million -$7.82 million -0.55 La Rosa Competitors $7.30 billion $117.02 million 36.23

La Rosa’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa. La Rosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A La Rosa Competitors 106 616 726 21 2.45

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for La Rosa and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential downside of 0.46%. Given La Rosa’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe La Rosa has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares La Rosa and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa -26.49% -174.79% -96.88% La Rosa Competitors -3.41% -23.80% -9.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of La Rosa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of La Rosa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

La Rosa competitors beat La Rosa on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

La Rosa Company Profile

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

