Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.70 and traded as high as $20.90. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 46,568 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.