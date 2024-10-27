Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 377.8% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LDSCY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.