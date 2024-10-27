LendingClub’s (LC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,179,460.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $562,705. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LendingClub by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after buying an additional 336,827 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 495,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 174,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

