LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $705.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.12. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. CWM LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 200.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

