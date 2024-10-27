Lido Staked Matic Price Tops $0.38 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and $628.93 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido Staked Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,547.84 or 0.99717155 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,461.69 or 0.99589977 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 117,934,219 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 117,932,916.25443257. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.37440468 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $1,385.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.