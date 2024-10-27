Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Life Time Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Life Time Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LTH opened at $23.51 on Friday. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group
In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at $123,804,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,229,662 shares of company stock valued at $88,338,653 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life Time Group
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Life Time Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.