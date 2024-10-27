Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Life Time Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LTH opened at $23.51 on Friday. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at $123,804,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,229,662 shares of company stock valued at $88,338,653 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTH. Bank of America lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life Time Group

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.