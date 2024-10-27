Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,034,700 shares, an increase of 620.1% from the September 30th total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 990.8 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LKREF remained flat at $4.60 during midday trading on Friday. 8,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.