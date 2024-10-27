Lollybomb Meme Coin Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $2,181.41 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lollybomb Meme Coin was first traded on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00066103 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $495.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

