Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $3,212,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 6.4% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $181.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $191.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.36.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

