Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 186.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 16,520.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.50. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.24.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

