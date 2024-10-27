Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ATI were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 202.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at $763,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of ATI during the second quarter valued at $757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 17.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 528,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in ATI by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 126,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $61.38 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,555,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,271,347.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

