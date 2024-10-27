LUXO (LUXO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,907.53

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. LUXO has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $30,907.53 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One LUXO token can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

LUXO Token Trading

